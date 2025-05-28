Stop Ghosting Your Kidneys, They're More Important Than Your Screen Time

A world driven by with hustle culture, online presence, and endless scrolling as the world's driving force, Gen Z tends to put everything on the list: grades, jobs, gym schedules, and grind, except one vital thing: kidney care.

Though it won't be a trending topic on TikTok, your kidneys need as much love as your skin care or daily steps.

Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant-Nephrologist, BLK Max Hospital, New Delhi, shares interesting facts on how Gen Z habits can affect the kidney health of younger people under 25.

Bad hydration habits

You could be drinking coffee, energy drinks, or bubble tea all day long, but when was the last time you finished a whole bottle of water? One of the leading causes of kidney stones and urinary tract infections is dehydration. And surprise, surprise. Kidney stones aren't just for older people anymore, they're also affecting younger people under the age of 25.

Processed foods & high-sodium diets

Instant noodles, chips, and fast food are favourites among Gen Z. But these processed, salty foods are awful for your kidneys. Excessive sodium puts extra work on your kidneys, raising the risk for CKD and high blood pressure.

Gym gains gone wrong

That protein shake that you drink down after every exercise? It may be damaging to your kidneys if you overindulge. Most supplements, particularly when used without medical guidance, overburden your kidneys unnecessarily, particularly when paired with poor water intake.

Self-medicating culture

Headache? Pop a pill. Period cramps? Pop two. But over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen can quietly damage your kidneys over time, especially with frequent use. It’s called “silent damage” for a reason—you won’t feel it until it's too late.

Skipping checkups

Kidney disease tends not to have any symptoms at first. A lot of Gen Zers don't even consider getting routine health tests unless they can see something's wrong. But catching it early is important. A routine urine or blood test can warn you before serious damage is done.

Your wake-up call

You don't have to give up your lifestyle, just modify it. Drink more water. Read the labels on your supplements. Reduce the salt intake. And most importantly, get checked out every year. Your kidneys process close to 50 gallons of blood per day; the least you can do is stop by and visit them now and then.