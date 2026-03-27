When Is Hanuman Jayanti 2026? Know Exact Date, Subh Muhurat, Significance, And More | Image: X

Hanuman Jayanti is marked as the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Also called Hanuman Janmotsav, this sacred celebration falls on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra. India observes Hanuman Jayanti at various times of the year based on local beliefs and calendar systems. However, according to Drik Panchang, the celebration on Chaitra Purnima is the most widely recognised.

When is Hanuman Jayanti 2026?

According to Drik Panchang, people will observe Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Hanuman Jayanti Subh Muhurat

Chaitra Purnima Tithi will start at 7:06 am on April 1 and end at 7:41 am on April 2. On that day, Brahma Muhurta will take place from 04:59 am to 05:45 am.

Hanuman Jayanti significance

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, people celebrate Hanuman Jayanti for over 41 days. The festival begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Vaisakha.

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In Hindu mythology, devotees honour Lord Hanuman as the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. Anjana and Kesari became his parents through the blessings of the wind god Vayu.

People also know Hanuman as the Monkey God and believe he was born on Chaitra Purnima under a rare celestial alignment that symbolises divine purpose and strength.

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