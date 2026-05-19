When Is International Tea Day 2026? Know The Date, History, Significance Of The Day

Tea has become deeply woven into the everyday lives of millions of people. From roadside chai stalls to family gatherings, the beverage holds emotional and cultural significance in many societies. Whether it is morning chai, evening tea breaks or conversation over a hot cup, it has become a symbol of hospitality and an important part of conversations.

When is International Tea Day celebrated?

International Tea Day | Image: Freepik

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21. The day was officially recognised by the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of tea for rural development, sustainable livelihoods and employment in tea-producing countries. This day doesn't just highlight the popularity of tea but also its role in culture and traditions around the world.

Origin of International Tea Day

International Tea Day was first observed in the year 2005 by tea-producing countries to increase awareness about the struggles that tea workers and small tea growers faced. The day highlights the importance of fair trade, better working conditions and sustainable tea production.

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India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh were among the first to mark the occasion because tea plays a more significant role in their economy and culture.

Later in 2019, the United Nations officially recognised May 21 as International Tea Day to celebrate the cultural, economic and social significance of tea worldwide.

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Significance of International Tea Day

International Tea Day not only celebrates tea culture but also highlights the contributions of tea workers and farmers around the world. The observance is encouraged to support sustainable tea production and raise awareness about the importance of fair working conditions in the tea industry. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, tea production supports the livelihoods of millions of families globally.

Why is tea so important in certain cultures?

Tea is associated with comfort, hospitality and connection. In many cultures, offering tea to guests is considered a gesture of warmth and welcome. In India, especially, chai has become an everyday tradition that brings people together. During tea breaks, train journeys or casual conversations with friends and family, chai has kept people together. Tea stalls across the country are also seen as social spaces where people gather to discuss everything from daily life to politics and cricket.

The history of tea

Tea originated in China | Image: X

Tea originated in ancient China over 5,000 years ago. The beverage was first discovered and consumed for its medicinal properties. It later spread to different parts of the world through trade and cultural exchange. Countries developed their own traditions and styles. While Japan is known for their ceremonial tea practices, India became famous worldwide for its masala chai culture. Tea eventually became one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world.

Tea and India's chai culture

Kulhad Chai | Image: Freepik