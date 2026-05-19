India's Got Latent 2 Leaked Photo: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh To Promote Alpha On Samay Raina's Show? Internet Divided

Samay Raina's popular comedy show India's Got Latent was shut down after Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy, leading to several cases against them. However, Raina, in his recent stand-up, teased that he is returning with a second season of the controversial show. What created a buzz on the internet was a leaked photo from the set, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, hinting they are the new guests on the show.

Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt join Samay Raina's show

In a photo going viral on the internet, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are sitting on a panel, dressed casually. They are accompanied by comedians Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai. This photo quickly went viral on the internet, triggering a wave of reactions from the netizens. While some assume that the show has turned into a promotional platform as both actresses are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Alpha, others are seemingly happy with their presence.

Netizens' reaction to India's Got Latent 2 viral photo

A user commented, "YRF Marketing ko pata hi nay hai ki unki Audience hai kon... Latent Audience will rip Alpha apart... These Production House Marketing Teams Need to be Fired Seriously."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another wrote, "For alpha promotions??" A third user wrote, "He’s going to roast here like papad for the Cannes drama."

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"When samay said , ''im well aware about the game now'' i didnt know he would resort to film promos and getting in the books of these movie mafias," a user commented.

"It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away, and now it’ll just remain a show for promotions," a user wrote.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

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