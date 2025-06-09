When Is Jyeshtha Purnima? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules And More

Jyeshtha Purnima, also called Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat, is one of the important days for Hindus, and on this day, they observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Chandra for the prosperity and well-being of their family. This fast is observed every month on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla Paksha. This month, the auspicious day is falling on June 10. According to Battisi Purnima, the fast should be observed from the full moon of the months of Battisi Purnima, Margashirsha, Magha and Vaishakha, and conclude on Bhadrapada. The significance of the vrat is to seek the blessings of Lord Chandra in the form of good fortune and happiness.

Jyeshtha Purnima 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:35 AM on June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:13 PM on June 11, 2025

Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day - 06:45 PM

Jyeshtha Purnima 2025: Puja Vidhi

Observing fast on Jayeshtha Purnima reduces sins and purifies the mind. This vrat has found its mention in several Hindu scriptures, such as Skanda Purana, Mahabharata, Padma Purana and Narada Purana. To observe the fast, wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear fresh clothes. After bathing, take a sankalpa for the fast and recite, "I will observe the Dvatrimshi Purnima fast for the well-being, prosperity, and happiness of my family. To ensure the completion of this fast without any hurdles, I will worship Lord Ganesha and perform Kalash Pujan," as per Drik Panchang.

Then worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. After this, worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Parvati and Lord Chandra. In the evening, offer Arghya to Lord Chandra and worship him for the well-being of the family. Recite the katha before the conclusion of the Puja.