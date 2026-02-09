When Is Kalashtami In February 2026? Know Shubh Timings, Significance And Rituals

Kalashtami 2026: This day is considered sacred for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fearsome manifestation of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Kalashtami occurs on the eighth lunar day, during the waning phase of the moon in the month of Phalguna. It is celebrated every month, and in February 2026, it will be observed on the 9th.

Kalashtami 2026: Shubh Timing

Astami Tithi Begins - 05:01 AM, February 09

Astami Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM, February 10

Kalashtami 2026: Legend

According to legend, when Brahma Dev insulted Lord Shiva, Bhairava, also known as Kala Bhairava, emerged from Shiva’s forehead in anger. He then severed Brahma’s fifth head, leaving him with only four. It is also said that after this act of beheading Brahma, Bhairava had to perform a penance known as Kapali as compensation for his actions.

Kalashtami 2026: Significance

This sacred day symbolises the elimination of negative feelings such as ego, arrogance, dishonesty, pride, and hate. It begins at midnight with an aarti, accompanied by bells, drums, and conches. After taking a morning bath, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with Bhairava's vahana, a dog.

Kalashtami 2026: Ritual

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Pray to Lord Bhairava and offer him bhog.

On this day, devotees observe a fast and offer milk, sweets, and yoghurt to dogs. The day is considered particularly holy if it falls on a Sunday or Tuesday, as these days are sacred to Bhairava. Devotees participate in rituals on this day seeking success, wealth, health, and the removal of obstacles in their lives. It is also believed that observing Kalashtami can lead to the forgiveness of sins.

