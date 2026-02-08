Inside Pictures From Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower Show Glowing Mom-To-Be In Pastel Green Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. They hosted a baby shower at their Mumbai residence on Sunday evening. The special occasion saw several B-town celebrities in attendance, who arrived to celebrate the mom and dad-to-be. Many celebs from the film industry, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, family members Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ahaan Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also spotted by the paparazzi.

Some inside pictures from Sonam's baby shower were also shared online. The actress looked stylish and elegant in a pastel green lehenga, as she gracefully flaunted her heavy baby bump. The lehenga had flower motifs printed all over. She accessorised her look with a heavy gold necklace, dangling jhumkas and bangles. Sonam clicked pictures with the guests at her baby shower and flaunted her maternity glow. An image shows her alongside her father Anil Kapoor's close friend Anupam Kher.

Sonam Kapoor clicked pictures with guests at her baby shower | Image: Instagram

In other snaps, Anand and Sonam performed puja rituals. Some sweet moments captured Anand looking at his wife, seemingly lost in her beauty, as she followed the pandit's mantras and rituals. The couple even exchanged sweet glances as they prepare to embark on this new journey in their lives.

Anand and Sonam performed puja rituals at the baby shower | Image: Instagram

With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Sonam and Anand will embrace parenthood for the second time after more than three years. The couple got married in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony hosted by their families in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija.