When Is Krishna Matsya Dwadashi 2025? Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantras

Krishna Matsya Dwadashi 2025: Also called as Krishna Paksha Dwadashi, it falls 15 days after the Margashirsha Shukla Matsya Dwadashi. The name Matsya Dwadashi is derived from the Matsya (Fish) Avatar if Lord Vishnu. This avatar is considered the first among the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Worshipping Matysa form on this day is equivalent to performing numerous Yajnas. This year, it falls on December 16.

What is Matsya Avatar?

On this day, Lord Vishnu took the form of a fish to save Manu (the first man) and life's seeds from a devastating deluge, recovering the stolen Vedas from a demon.

Krishna Matsya Dwadashi 2025: Shubh Timings

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 09:19 PM on December 15, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 11:57 PM on December 16, 2025

Advertisement

On 17th December, Krishna Dwadashi Parana Time - 07:05 AM to 09:17 AM

Krishna Matsya Dwadashi 2025: Rituals

Devotees observe fast and perform charity on this day, seeking blessings for prosperity, well-being, wealth and spiritual growth. Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, offer prasad and do aarti. Observe the fast until sunrise on Trayodashi, the next day.

Advertisement

Krishna Matsya Dwadashi 2025: Mantras to chant

While performing puja, chant the mantras listed below:

Om Mathsya Roopaaya Namah

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari