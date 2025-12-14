What Are Kegel Exercises And How They Can Boost Sexual Performance In Men?

Social media wants you to get in shape and the latest trend that is catching up fast among fitness enthusiasts is Kegel Exercises. Clickbait Instagram thumbnails claim that performing Kegel exercises significantly boosts sexual performance in men, among other benefits. But is that true?

What are Kegel Exercises?

According to Cleveland Clinic, Kegel Exercises are also called pelvic floor exercises. They help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. Pelvic floor muscles support organs in your pelvis, like your bladder, bowel and vagina. Pelvic floor muscles hold your organs in place. They also assist with bodily functions like liquid and solid waste discharge and sex. Kegels involve tightening and then releasing the muscles in your pelvic floor to strengthen them.

Advertisement

Kegels are advised for pregnant women to regain lost strength in the pelvic area | Image: X

Kegel exercises are not just for men!

While Kegel Exercises on the internet are being shared in terms of bettering men's sexual performance, they are not gender specific. They are beneficial for women too. Pregnancy and child birth, including C-Section, ageing and obesity can make the pelvic floor muscles weak.

How to perform Kegel Exercises and its advantages

One of the major advantages of Kegel Exercises is that its an equipment-free workout and can be done in under 15 minutes per day for optimal results. Kegel exercises can be performed by lifting and holding and then relaxing your pelvic floor muscles. Start by doing a few Kegels at a time, then gradually increase both the length of time and the number of Kegels you’re doing in each session (or set). You should perform at least two to three sets of these exercises per day.

Advertisement

Benefits of Kegel Exercises in men