When Is Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Fasting Rituals

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: This festival falls during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Jyeshtha month. On this day, devotees worship the Krishnapingal form of Lord Ganesha. He appears in a dark brown or black colour, and that's why he is called Krishnapingal. This year, the day is falling on July 3.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:20 AM on Jul 03, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 12:39 PM on Jul 04, 2026

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:58 PM

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Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees worship the Krishnapingala form of Lord Ganesha to achieve success and overcome all kinds of obstacles and hindrances in life. Devotees perform Shodashopachara Puja of Shri Ganesha on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, in the northern regions of India, the Sankashti Chaturthi of the Magha month is celebrated as Sakata Chauth. Devotees also worship Lord Ganesha on Vinayaka Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada with great pomp.

So if you want to attain the blessings of Lord Ganesha, then wake up early in the morning, bath and wear fresh clothes.

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Clean the home temple, bathe the idol of Lord Ganesha, and make him wear fresh red clothes.

Do a tilak with sandalwood paste and sindoor on his forehead and offer durva grass.

Light a ghee lamp and worship Lord Ganesha.

Offer food and distribute it later among the family members as prasad.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Fast Rituals

After bathing, take Sankalp to fast for Lord Ganesha.

Don't eat tamsik food like onion, non-veg, garlic and alcohol.

Chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namah" 108 times using a Rudraksha or Mala.

Seek lord Ganesha's forgiveness.