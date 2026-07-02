Banarasi Kachori Sabzi Recipe: Steps To Make This No Garlic, No Onion, No Tomato Iconic Breakfast Dish At Home

Banaras, or Varanasi, has earned global fame for several reasons, one of them being its iconic dishes. The no onion, no garlic kachodi sabzi is one of the most legendary breakfast dishes of the city. While the vibe of the serene ghats and the hustling narrow lanes is hard to imitate, the iconic banarasi breakfast, kachori sabzi, can certainly be whipped up at home. The flaky kachoris served alongside piping hot, chatpata potato curry made without onion, garlic and tomatoes will make you ditch all dieting and pounce on the dining table early in the morning.

Ingredients

For the kachori:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1 cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons ghee or oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ajwain

Water, as needed

Oil for deep frying

For the potato sabzi:

2 medium potatoes, boiled and roughly mashed

250 gm pumpkin cut

½ cup boiled chana

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon panch phoran

½ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon dry mango powder (amchur)

Salt to taste

3–4 cups water

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

How to make Banarasi Kachori

In a large bowl, combine the flours, salt and ghee. Rub the mixture between your palms until it resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add water and knead into a firm, smooth dough. Cover and let it rest for about 20 minutes.

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Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each into a small disc. Heat oil on a medium flame and deep-fry the kachoris until they puff up and turn golden brown on both sides. Drain them on kitchen paper.

How to prepare the sabzi

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Heat the mustard oil until it reaches the smoking point, then lower the heat slightly. Add panch phoran, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and hing. Once fragrant, stir in turmeric, coriander powder and red chilli powder. Add chopped kaddu (pumpkin). Immediately add the mashed potatoes with kala chana and salt, and mix well so they absorb the spices.

Pour in the water and let the curry simmer for 10–12 minutes. Season with salt, roasted cumin powder and amchur. The sabzi should have a thin, slightly runny consistency, which is characteristic of the traditional Banarasi style. Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.