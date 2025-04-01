Malaika Arora's 30-day Routine Will Give You A Toned Physique, So Are You Up For The Challenge?

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora keeps inspiring her fans, and fitness enthusiasts alike with innovative workout styles. Recently, Malaika, shared moments from her routine work on social media.

Malaika Arora shares workout routine video

Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared in her stories how to keep well-toned physique within 30 days for perfect abs, legs and arms. Known for her stylish activewear closet, Malaika's collection is full of fashion-forward ensembles like playful printed tights and unconventional cut-out sports bras. The sports bra featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem, and paired with her booty shorts featuring a low waist and a snug fit. Finally, a bare face and a messy top knot rounded off her workout look. In fact, she is one of the first actors who started the gym look trend on Instagram. The actor is often snapped in stylish gym wear that is colour coordinated and impactful.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Says Hanuman Chalisa Helped Calm Her Mind Ahead Of Lakmé Fashion Week 2025

Malaika Arora's post | Source: Instagram

Malaika Arora's post | Source: Instagram

Malaika did the workout by lying on the mat with her body titled sideways, one arm resting on the floor, the other raised above her head, and her legs raised parallel to the floor. Then, she moved her body by bringing her torso and arm forward and raising one leg to form a V. Malaika Arora’s fresh exercise routine not only motivates but also highlights the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, regardless of age.

Malaika Arora’s work front

During the press conference of an event, she recently showcased her new tattoo in a video. The tattoo was was written in a beautiful calligraphy ‘sabr shukr’. Fans gushed about the new tattoo and one user commented, “Aging reverse”. Another user wrote, “Looking lovely”.