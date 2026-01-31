When Is Magha Purnima 2026? Know Shubh Timings, Significance, Rituals And Vrat Vidhi

Magha Purnima 2026: It is one of the important days for Hindus, as on this day, devotees are advised to take a holy bath, do charity and homa at Prayag, the confluence point of the river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. It helps bring prosperity and get rid of their sins. The Magh month will end on this day, and with this will end the daily holy bathing which starts from Paush Purnima. This year, the Maghi Purnima will be observed on February 1.

Magha Purnima 2026: Shubh Timing

Moonrise on Purnima - 06:03 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on February 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on February 02, 2026

Magha Purnima 2026: Vrat Vidhi

Observing fast on this day is significant as it brings peace, happiness and prosperity. According to the Battisi Purnima Vrat, it should commence from the full moon of the months of Margashirsha, Magha, and Vaishakha, and be concluded on the Purnima of Bhadrapada or Pausha month. This fast is also called the Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat. The Purnima Tithi is also considered very significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

To observe the past, devotees must wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip. You can also bathe at home using water mixed with Gangajal. After bathing, take a sankalpa for the fast and clean the home temple.

Place the Kalash and worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. After Shodashopachara Shiva Pujan, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Chandra. Observe a day-long fast, do chanting and meditation. In the evening, offer Arghya to Lord Chandra, listen to katha and then break the fast.

