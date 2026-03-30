When Is Mahavir Jayanti 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Wishes And More

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: It is observed by Jains, marking the birth anniversary of the sage Mahavir. Known as Vardhamana, he established the core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was the 24th and the last Jain sage. This auspicious holiday falls in either March or April on the Gregorian calendar. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on March 31, falling on Trayodashi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Shubh Muhurat

2624th Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:09 AM on March 30, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:55 AM on March 31, 2026

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance

Born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon of Chaitra month during 599 BCE in Kundalagram, located in the present-day Vaishali district of Bihar. He attained nirvana at the age of 72. His teachings form the foundation of Jainism, emphasising Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-attachment), Brahmacharya (celibacy) and Asteya (non-stealing). Mahavir Jayanti reminds people of values like self-discipline, peace and non-violence.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Celebration

On this day, Lord Mahavir's idol is borne out on a chariot in the form of a procession known as ‘rath yatra’. The abhisheka, which is a ceremonial anointment, is performed on the Mahavir statues. Devotees visit Jain temples, offer prayers to the sage and participate in processions. Devotees must offer food to the poor to seek his blessings.

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Quotes

“It is better to win over self than to win over a million enemies”

“Always speak the truth, be compassionate towards living animals”

“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, not treated with violence, nor abuse, nor tormented, nor driven away”

“Will cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion”

“Do not injure, abuse, oppressed, and slave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being”

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Wishes

Let’s embrace the virtues of non-violence, truth, and compassion to make the world a better place. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!

Ahimsa Paramo Dharma! May this Mahavir Jayanti bring joy and kindness to your life. Jai Jinendra!

Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.

On this auspicious day, may Lord Mahavir bless you with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Let Lord Mahavir's wisdom guide you towards a life of humility, gratitude, and peace.

Let's pray for peace and harmony for all human lives on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

Renounce anger, embrace love. Wishing everyone a peaceful Mahavir Jayanti!