Primer To Mascara, The Right Sequence To Apply Eye Makeup For Alluring Look

The eyes are the most captivating feature of the face. It is often said that the eyes can convey a great deal without uttering a single word, and the right eye makeup can make this expression even more impactful.

Whether you are getting ready for a party or heading to the office, eye makeup has the power to completely transform your overall personality. However, achieving perfect eye makeup is an art form. Therefore, to make your eyes look even more beautiful and alluring, there are certain points you should keep in mind while applying eye makeup.

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Well done eyes can make the look instantly alluring | Image: Freepik

Prepare the right base

Before you begin your eye makeup, make sure to apply an eye primer or a light layer of concealer over your eyelids. This evens out the skin tone around the eyes and helps the eyeshadow stay put for a longer duration. It also ensures that the colours appear more vibrant and vivid.

Choosing the right eyeshadow and blending

When applying eyeshadow, select colours that complement your outfit and skin tone. Always apply a light brown or nude shade to your crease line. Blending is the most crucial element of eye makeup. Use a brush to blend the colours seamlessly so that no harsh lines or edges are visible.

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Eye shadow should complement your outfit and skintone | Image: Freepik

The correct way to apply eyeliner

Eyeliner serves to define and shape your eyes. If you have small eyes, avoid applying a very thick line, as this can make your eyes appear even smaller. A winged eyeliner style gives the eyes a slightly larger and lifted appearance. Apply kohl (kajal) or gel liner along your upper waterline (inner lash line) to make your eyelashes appear thicker and fuller.

Finish with mascara

Eye makeup remains incomplete without mascara. Before applying mascara, use an eyelash curler and then apply two coats of mascara - the first to add length, and the second to add volume. Be careful to ensure that no clumps form in the mascara.

Don't forget your eyebrows

Your eyebrows act as the frame for your eyes. Well-defined eyebrows give your entire look a polished and professional finish. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder that is one shade lighter than your natural hair colour.