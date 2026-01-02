When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More | Image: X

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti stands as one of the most sacred spiritual events in the Hindu calendar. It marks the celestial shift of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, also known as Makara. This year, people will observe Makar Sankranti on January 14. The movement from intense winter to warmer, longer days symbolises spiritual change, renewal and the harvest season.

On this day, communities across the country gather to celebrate regional harvest festivals such as Poush Parbon or Poush Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal and Uttarayana, among others.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date

Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14, 2026. The Punya Kala will continue for 2 hours and 32 minutes, while the Maha Punya Kala will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Makar Sankranti Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, devotees should perform Makar Sankranti rituals during the ‘Punya Kala’, the auspicious period that begins at 3:13 p.m. and ends at 5:45 p.m. on January 14.

Advertisement

Within this window, the ‘Maha Punya kala’ marks the most favourable time for rituals, starting at 3:13 p.m. and concluding at 4:58 p.m.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Makar Sankranti focuses on the worship of the Sun God, Surya. Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath. They offer water from a kalash to Lord Surya along with sesame seeds, red flowers, and rice.

Advertisement