Updated 2 January 2026 at 18:58 IST
When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More
This year, people will observe Makar Sankranti on January 14. The movement from intense winter to warmer, longer days symbolises spiritual change, renewal and the harvest season.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti stands as one of the most sacred spiritual events in the Hindu calendar. It marks the celestial shift of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, also known as Makara. This year, people will observe Makar Sankranti on January 14. The movement from intense winter to warmer, longer days symbolises spiritual change, renewal and the harvest season.
On this day, communities across the country gather to celebrate regional harvest festivals such as Poush Parbon or Poush Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal and Uttarayana, among others.
Makar Sankranti 2026: Date
Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14, 2026. The Punya Kala will continue for 2 hours and 32 minutes, while the Maha Punya Kala will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Makar Sankranti Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, devotees should perform Makar Sankranti rituals during the ‘Punya Kala’, the auspicious period that begins at 3:13 p.m. and ends at 5:45 p.m. on January 14.
Advertisement
Within this window, the ‘Maha Punya kala’ marks the most favourable time for rituals, starting at 3:13 p.m. and concluding at 4:58 p.m.
Makar Sankranti 2026: Puja Vidhi and Rituals
Makar Sankranti focuses on the worship of the Sun God, Surya. Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath. They offer water from a kalash to Lord Surya along with sesame seeds, red flowers, and rice.
Advertisement
Devotees apply a tilak of chandan, or sandalwood paste, on the idol or image of Lord Surya. They may also use a blend of rice flour and vermillion. Many people offer new clothes in red or yellow shades to the deity and present khichdi as prasad.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 18:58 IST