Now You See Me Now You Don’t On OTT: Hollywood Heist Thriller Now Streaming India, Know When And Where To Watch
Compared to other overseas territories, Now You See Me Now You Don’t fared poorly in India, collecting approximately ₹7 crore gross. Its OTT run is expected to bring in more viewers.
Now You See Me Now You Don’t On OTT: Recent Hollywood thriller Now You See Me Now You Don’t had a decent run at the box office. The movie is the third entry in the Now You See Me franchise, which kick-started in 2013. It follows the a group of magicians who employs their tricks to steal money and stay out of prison. Although the threequel did not fare at the box office as expected, its loyal fanbase helped it become a hit.
Now You See Me Now You Don’t has completed its theatrical run and is now available for streaming in India.
When and where to watch Now You See Me Now You Don’t in India?
For those wishing to watch Now You See Me Now You Don’t in India can stream it on Prime Video. However, the catch is that the film is not available to app subscribers for free but at a rental cost. The English version of the movie has now been made available in India at a price of ₹499, per viewing. Many complained that the price is too much despite Now You See Me Now You Don’t ending its theatrical run on a disappointing note, especially in India.
What is the story of Now You See Me Now You Don’t?
The logline of the movie reads, "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film." The star cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike and Morgan Freeman. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer.
