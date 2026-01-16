When Is Mauni Amavasya? Know Shubh Timing, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Mauni Amavasya 2026: It is a sacred Amavasya as on this day, the water of the River Ganga turns into nectar. Also known as Maghi Amavasya, the day falls in the middle of Magha month, as per the North Indian calendar. This year, it falls on January 18, 2026. People take a dip in the holy river Ganga to get rid of their sins. The day is extremely important for Sadhus and Sadhaks.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Shubh Timing

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:03 AM on January 18, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 01:21 AM on January 19, 2026

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Significance

Mauni Amavasya is the last Amavasya of the year before Mahashivratri. Taking a bath in holy rivers is considered auspicious. Keeping a Maun Vrat and avoiding the use of foul language is considered It is considered good for health and gaining knowledge. People offer items made of sesame seeds to Lord Vishnu. It is considered that people get rid of all their sins if they worship Lord Vishnu and give offerings.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Ritual

On this day, taking a bath in the River Ganga is considered auspicious as it cleanses your aura. So wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Make an offering of arghya to Lord Sun. Observe fast and try to remain silent, which helps in restraining thoughts. Light a diya with ghee, remembering your ancestors. After bathing, performing charity on this day, like offering food to needy people, is considered significant.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Chant Mantras

Pragaṭ cāri pada dharma ke kali mahu̐ eka pradhāna.

Jena kena bidhi dīnhe̐ dāna karai kalyāna.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Things to avoid