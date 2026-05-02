When Is Mother's Day 2026? Know The Date, History, Significance Of The Day

Mother's Day is celebrated annually to honour the love, sacrifices, and unwavering support of mothers or mother figures. Globally, the day is celebrated by taking time off to appreciate mothers for their daily contributions in our lives and to express gratitude. Children and partners plan extensive day outs, meals and even purchase gifts to express their love to their mothers.

When is Mother's Day 2026?

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The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day every year. This is why the date keeps varying annually. In 2026, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 10, in India and several other countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The origin of Mother's Day

The origins of Mother’s Day can be traced back to ancient civilisations, where festivals were held to honour mother goddesses. However, the modern version of the celebration began in the early 20th century. It was largely shaped by American social activist Anna Jarvis, who wanted to commemorate her mother’s contributions and the sacrifices made by all mothers.

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Anna Jarvis organised the first official Mother’s Day celebration in 1908 in West Virginia. Her efforts eventually led to the day being recognised as a national holiday in the United States in 1914. Over time, the celebration spread globally, including to India, where it is now widely embraced.



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How is Mother's Day celebrated?

Mother’s Day is more than just a calendar event. Mothers often juggle multiple roles, from caregivers and teachers to emotional anchors of families. This day offers an opportunity to express gratitude for their tireless efforts, often taken for granted in daily life.

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While it is not a traditional festival, it has gained popularity through schools, social media, and popular culture. Children and adults alike mark the day by giving gifts, writing heartfelt notes, or spending quality time with their mothers. People celebrate Mother’s Day in simple yet meaningful ways. From preparing breakfast and planning family outings to sharing messages and memories online, the day is about making mothers feel special. Many also take the opportunity to acknowledge maternal figures such as grandmothers, aunts, and mentors.