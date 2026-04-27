When Is Parashurama Dwadashi 2026? Know Shubh Timing, Significance, Rituals And Mantras

Parashurama Dwadashi 2026: It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus, as this day is dedicated to Lord Parashurama. The Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of the Vaishakha month is known as Parashurama Dwadashi or Rukmini Dwadashi. According to various Hindu traditions, devotees celebrate the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is also considered Chiranjeevi (immortal). Since Lord Parashurama is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, devotees perform puja of Vishnu. This year, the day falls on April 28.

Parashurama Dwadashi 2026: Shubh Timing

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 06:15 PM on Apr 27, 2026

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 06:51 PM on Apr 28, 2026

On 29th Apr, Dwadashi Parana Time - 06:12 AM to 08:45 AM

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Parashurama Dwadashi 2026: Significance

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu to bestow the complete merit of observance and observe a fast. According to Hindu texts, donation is considered auspicious. Padma Purana states that donating food, water, clothing or gold on this day bestows the devotee with infinite merit. As mentioned in the Narada Purana and Bhavishya Purana, one should worship Lord Madhusudana on Vaishakha Shukla Dwadashi. Among the numerous sacred names of Lord Vishnu, Madhusudana is one of His most revered names. Therefore, this Dwadashi is also known as Madhusudana Dwadashi, as per Drik Panchang.

Parashurama Dwadashi 2026: Puja Vidhi

On this day, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Offer prayer to Lord Vishnu and Lord Parashurama. Offer flowers and fruits and then perform arti. Make a vow of fasting.

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Parashurama Dwadashi 2026: Mantras

Namaste Madhuhantre Cha Namaste Pushkarekshana।

Kaitabhaghna Namasteastu Subrahmanya Namoastu Te॥