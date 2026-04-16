When Is Parashurama Jayanti 2026? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Parashurama Jayanti 2026: He is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his birth anniversary is celebrated by all Hindu devotees. The Jayanti falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. According to Hindu texts, Lord Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated when Tritiya prevails during this time. This year, it coincides with Akshaya Tritiya on April 19.

Parashurama Jayanti 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:49 AM on Apr 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on Apr 20, 2026

(A representative image)

Who is Parashurama?

Also called Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava, and Veerarama, he is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, sent on the Earth to relieve the burden by exterminating the sinful, irreligious monarchs and destructive people neglecting their duties. According to Hindu texts, he is one of the Chiranjeevis and still lives on the Earth; unlike Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, he is not worshipped.

Advertisement

In South India, in Pajaka near Udupi, one temple is dedicated to Parashurama, whereas on the western coast of India, there are several temples dedicated to him.

Parashurama Jayanti 2026: Significance and Puja Vidhi

Devotees celebrate his birth anniversary to honour his role in protecting the Earth from the sinful people. Fasting on this day is considered auspicious as it reduces your sins. Get up early in the morning, wear fresh clothes and offer a prayer to Lord Parashurama. Take a Sankalp to break the fast in the evening after prayers.

Advertisement

As it is coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, donations made on this day are considered auspicious.

Parashurama Jayanti 2026: Wishes

May Lord Parshuram bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

May Lord Parshuram inspire you to walk the path of truth and dharma.

Let your actions reflect the courage of Lord Parshuram. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous Parshuram Jayanti. Jai Parshuram!

On this sacred day, let us take inspiration from Parshuram's courage and truthfulness!