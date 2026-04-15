What is a Calorie Deficit Diet Followed By Kriti Sanon For Cocktail 2? Know All About The Fitness Trend, Its Pros And Cons

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her movie, Cocktail 2. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on June 19. In a conversation ahead of the film's release, the actress spoke about maintaining a fitness routine for the movie.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine. And for the first time, I followed a calorie-deficient diet, which had never happened in my life. We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily… and when it comes to food there, it’s mostly pizza, pasta, pizza… all of that. And I was like… ah."

Kriti is among the several Instagram influencers and fitness experts who have spoken about the diet. The diet has gained special recognition for people who are planning a weight loss journey. But understanding the basics of a calorie-deficient diet can help you make informed choices about your health and lifestyle.

What is calorie deficit diet?

A calorie deficit occurs when you consume fewer calories than the body needs to maintain its current weight. The body requires energy (calories) for essential functions like breathing, digestion, and daily activities. When one eats less than this requirement, the body begins to use stored fat as fuel, leading to weight loss over time. This principle is rooted in the idea of energy balance, a fundamental concept in nutrition and weight management.

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How to practice a calorie-deficient diet?

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To create a calorie deficit, individuals typically combine mindful eating with increased physical activity. This doesn’t necessarily mean starving or drastically cutting food intake. Instead, it involves choosing nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting high-calorie, low-nutrient items such as sugary snacks and processed foods.

What are the advantages of calorie-deficit diet?

One of the biggest advantages of a calorie-deficient diet is its effectiveness in promoting gradual and sustainable weight loss. It also encourages healthier eating habits and can improve metabolic health when done correctly. Additionally, when paired with regular exercise, it can help preserve muscle mass while reducing body fat.



Also Read: What Is 75 Hard Challenge? Know How It Can Help Your Fitness Journey

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What are the cons of calorie-deficit diet?

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However, there are also potential downsides to consider. An extreme calorie deficit can lead to fatigue, weakness, and nutritional deficiencies. One may feel low on energy, which can affect daily productivity and workout performance. In some cases, overly restrictive diets can slow down metabolism, making it harder to lose weight in the long run. Another challenge is sustainability. Strict calorie counting can feel overwhelming and may lead to unhealthy relationships with food if not approached mindfully.