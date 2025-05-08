When Is Pradosh Vrat In May 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Mantras And Puja Vidhi To Seek Blessings From Lord Shiva

Pradosh Vrat is one of the significant Hindu rituals that is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha - of the lunar month. This auspicious day is celebrated every month, and in May, it falls on May 9. The date is decided when Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after Sunset. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast to seek blessings. The time window to offer prayer is after sunset when the tithi overlaps with Pradosha time. When a Pradosh Vrat falls on Friday, it is called Shukra Pradosha.

Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Day Pradosha Time - 07:01 PM to 09:08 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 02:56 PM on May 09, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:29 PM on May 10, 2025

Pradosh Vrat 2025: Rituals

Take a bath one hour before sunset, and only then offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Start the puja with abhishek of the Shiva linga by offering curd, milk, honey, bilva leaves and aak flowers. It is said, chanting "Om Namah Shivay" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe" after abhishek pleases lord Shiva. Conclude the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad to Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat 2025: Katha

According to mythology, during Pradosha devas approached Lord Shiva for help in getting rid of the asuras. They ran around Kailasha, Shiva's abode, on Trayodashi evening and sought help from Shiva's sacred bull, Nandi. He aided them in killing the asuras. So it is said that if, on this day, people observe fast and worship Lord Shiva, then all their problems will be solved.

Pradosh Vrat 2025: Mantras

Om Namah Shivaye