When Is Rohini Vrat 2026? Know History, Significance, Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Rohini Vrat 2026: It is one of the major fasts observed by the Jain community across India. It falls on Rohini nakshatra and concludes on Margashirsha nakshatra after spotting the constellation in the sky. Rohini Nakshatra comes once every month, and in January, it will be observed tomorrow, January 28. It is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands. Generally, there are 12 days dedicated to the Rohini fast each year.

Rohini Vrat 2026: Timing

Tithi Dashami upto 04:35 PM

NakshatraKrittika upto 09:26 AM

Rohini Vrat 2026: Significance

Observing the Rohini Vrat is believed to offer significant benefits, including prosperity, happiness, family unity, and a long life for one's partner. Devotees hold that anyone who prays to Rohini on this day can overcome poverty, troubles, and sorrows. Additionally, women in Jain households observe this vrat with sincerity and diligence, which is said to bring peace and tranquillity to their homes.

Rohini Vrat 2026: History

Lord Mahavir is believed to have lived as an ascetic and promoted ideals of peace and non-violence. He is regarded as the founder of Jainism and was preceded by twenty-three holy figures known as Tirthankaras, or pathfinders. These Tirthankaras dedicated their lives to asceticism and engaged in deep spiritual meditation. Devotees hold that Lord Mahavir emphasised the importance of overcoming attachment to the physical body in order to achieve self-realisation, which is considered the ultimate goal of human existence. Jainism advocates for an ascetic lifestyle of complete renunciation for those who are willing to forgo worldly pleasures and commit to a spiritual journey. However, individuals living a regular household life can also embrace the principles of Jainism and lead ordinary lives, as long as they avoid excessive indulgence.