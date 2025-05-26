When Is Shani Jayanti 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Overcome Dosha

Shani Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, son of Lord Surya (Sun). He rules the planet Saturn. The day is also known as Shani Amavasya as it is observed on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month according to the Purnimanta calendar. Whereas, according to the South Indian Amanta calendar, the auspicious day falls during the Vaishakha month. The day coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, which means it will be observed on May 27. Worshipping Lord Shani on this day attracts good luck and fortune. It is said that those who do not have the blessings of Lord Shani suffer throughout the year.

Shani Jayanti 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:11 PM on May 26, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 08:31 AM on May 27, 2025

Shani Jayanti 2025: Significance

Amavasya holds religious significance as on this day, people remember their ancestors and seek their blessings for the healthy future of their family. On this day, people are advised to do puja and hawan related to pitru dosha, and since Shani Jayanti is also falling on the same day, devotees can perform hawan to appease Lord Shani. On this day, performing Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja holds great importance. Also, it will help in removing Shani Dosha.

Shani Jayanti 2025: Rituals to cure Shani dosha