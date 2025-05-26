When Is Shani Jayanti 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Overcome Dosha

Updated May 26th 2025, 17:10 IST
Shani Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, son of Lord Surya (Sun). He rules the planet Saturn. The day is also known as Shani Amavasya as it is observed on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month according to the Purnimanta calendar. Whereas, according to the South Indian Amanta calendar, the auspicious day falls during the Vaishakha month. The day coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, which means it will be observed on May 27. Worshipping Lord Shani on this day attracts good luck and fortune. It is said that those who do not have the blessings of Lord Shani suffer throughout the year.
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:11 PM on May 26, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 08:31 AM on May 27, 2025
Amavasya holds religious significance as on this day, people remember their ancestors and seek their blessings for the healthy future of their family. On this day, people are advised to do puja and hawan related to pitru dosha, and since Shani Jayanti is also falling on the same day, devotees can perform hawan to appease Lord Shani. On this day, performing Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja holds great importance. Also, it will help in removing Shani Dosha.
Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Worship Lord Shani and chant the mantra "Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah". In the evening, light a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree. Add black sesame seeds and a ₹1 coin in the lamp. Then, circumambulate the Peepal tree seven times. Devotees can also perform a hawan, as informed above, to cure Shani dosha.
Published May 26th 2025, 17:10 IST