Zoya Akhtar's 'Industry People Are Shady' Post Gets Thumbs Up From Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza

Zoya Akhtar wears her heart on her sleeve whenever it comes to sharing her opinions. Speaking of which, the filmmaker has created a heavy buzz on the internet after taking a sly dig at industry people. Daughter of Javed Akhtar and elder sister of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya shared a post on her Instagram that shows a teddy bear sitting on a chair wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Industry people are shady". Her post came after crying Babil Khan, in a now-deleted video, called Bollywood people “screwed”.
Zoya shared the post with a caption, "It’s A Sign," followed by a laughing emoticon. It seems the industry people agree with her as several celebs, including Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday and Shriya Pilgaokar have liked the post.
However, netizens have a different opinion on the same.
Soon after she shared the post, it went viral on Reddit, with the users reminding her that she also belongs to the same bandwagon. Some even poked fun at her cousin Sajid Khan. A user wrote, "This shirt has more authenticity than half the industry." Another wrote, "Yeah which includes her also." A third user wrote, "You’re not shady but you are a hypocrite after casting mediocre star kids and going against the very fabric of your debut film." A user wrote, "Iske cousin Sajid khan ke liye hai ye t-shirt."
The filmmaker made her debut with Luck By Chance, and since then, there has been no looking back for Zoya. She has directed a handful of movies, but all have been well received by the audience. Last she directed was The Archies, which marked the debut of several actors, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Dot. She is yet to announce her next project.
