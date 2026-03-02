When Is Vasant Purnima In March 2026? Know Rituals, Significance And Vrat Vidhi

Vasant Purnima 2026: The full moon day in the middle of the spring season is one of the significant days for Hindus as it coincides with Holi, and this year it is falling on March 3. As nature displays various colours during spring, Holi, which is also the festival of colors synergizes with nature at the same time. According to Hindu texts, the ritual of playing Holi was started by Lord Krishna. On this day, the lord played Holi with Goddess Radha.

Vasant Purnima 2026: Shubh Timing

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on March 02, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on March 03, 2026

Vasant Purnima 2026: Significance

Purnima is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vasant, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It holds great significance in Hindu mythology and religious traditions. According to Hindu texts, the ritual of playing Holi was started by Lord Krishna on this day. He played Holi with Goddess Radha, and since then, the ritual continued.

Vasant Purnima 2026: Vrat Vidhi

Observing fast on this day is significant as it brings peace, happiness and prosperity. The Vrat, it should commence from the full moon day. The Purnima Tithi is also considered very significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

To observe the fast, devotees must wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the river Ganga. You can also bathe at home using water mixed with Gangajal. After bathing, take a sankalpa for the fast and clean the home temple.

