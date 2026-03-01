Pre Holi Skin Care Tips: This Easy Routine Is A Must Before You Play With Colours

Pre-Holi Skin Care Tips: Holi holds special significance in Hinduism. It's not just a festival of colours, but also a festival of love, affection and belonging. The air will be awash with colours and homes are already wafting with the aroma of culinary delights that are prepared on this occasion. Playing colours is a how this festival is traditionally celebrated. However, fear of chemical in colours often deters one from playing Holi. If you want to keep your skin healthy while playing Holi, try these tips before you step out to enjoy the festival.

Moisturise your skin

To protect your skin from Holi colours, apply a thick moisturiser or night cream. The softer and more hydrated your skin is, the easier it will be to remove the colours after you play Holi.

Hydration is key

Water intake is essential for keeping the skin healthy from within. Days before Holi, start drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water a day to keep the body hydrated and prevent the chemicals in colour from penetrating the skin.

If you are properly hydrated then Holi colours will not enter deep into your skin pores | Image: Freepik

Avoid facials and bleach

Avoid any facials, clean-ups or bleaches. These treatments remove the skin's protective layer, making it sensitive. If you get a facial just before Holi, the colours can penetrate deeper into the skin and cause skin problems.

Nail care is important

Holi colours tend to get stuck to the nails and surrounding skin, and they don't come off for weeks. To avoid this, cut your nails short and apply a dark colour nail paint. You can apply a little vaseline or mustard oil to the corners of your nails so that colour comes off easily.

Apply sunscreen

Sunlight and colours can darken your skin. Therefore, after applying oil, be sure to apply a good quality sunscreen on the exposed skin areas.

To prevent darkening of skin from colours, apply sunscreen before stepping out on Holi | Iamge: Freepik

Hair care is key