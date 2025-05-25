When Is Vat Savitri Vrat? Know Shubh Timings, Significance And Rituals Of The Festival

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: It is one of the important festivals for married Hindu women and is mainly celebrated in North India. On this day, they observe a fast and pray for their husband's health and longevity. According to the Purnimanta calendar, the day falls every year during Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti. However, according to Amanta, Vat Savitri vrat falls during Jyeshtha Purnima, which is 15 days after Purnimanta calendar.

In North India, women follow the Purnimanta calendar, whereas in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern Indian states, women follow the Amanta calendar. This year, in North India, it is being celebrated on May 26, whereas in South India on June 10.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:11 PM on May 26, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 08:31 AM on May 27, 2025

Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Significance

On this day, women observe fast and worship the banyan tree for their husbands' health and well-being because it is believed that the Trinity gods - Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma - reside in the tree. During the puja, they recite the tale of brave Savitri who fought death god Yamraj, for her husband Satyawan's life.

Vat Savitri 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Take a bath early in the morning and wear fresh clothes.

2. Prepare prasad - Malpua, Poode, and semolina halwa.

3. Take flowers, haldi, kumkum, kalash filled with water, and kaccha soot (white sacred raw thread) to the Banyan tree.

4. Offer water, flower, haldi and kumkum tilak, Akshat to the tree and then tie a white thread, and walk around the banyan tree seven times.

5. Offer sweets and light after tying the sacred thread.

6. Pray for your husband's health and seek the blessings of all three gods - Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.