Where To Watch Ravana Dahan Live: Top 5 Places In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

From Ramlila Maidan to Noida Stadium and Azad Maidan Fort to Chowpatty in Girgaon, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, both cities transform into a dynamic hub of culture and devotion during Dussehra 2025. This holiday season, watch as the spirit of victory comes to life with gigantic statues, fireworks, and RamLila performances.

Every year, the immense carvings of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran are burned to commemorate the triumph of good over evil during the big celebration of Dussehra in Delhi-NCR and in Mumbai. Thousands of families, tourists, and devotees come together to see the fireworks, cultural events, and RamLila performances during the spectacular Ravana Dahan.

Here are the top 5 places to watch Ravana Dahan live if you're in Delhi-NCR:

1. Ramlila Maidan

A huge Ram Leela and Ravana Dahan are held at Ramlila Maidan, one of the most famous locations. This is the focal point of Delhi's Dussehra celebrations, standing more than fifty feet tall and hosting thousands of people. A genuinely thrilling atmosphere, colorful stalls, and traditional performances are to be expected.

2. Red Fort Ground

The Ravana Dahan here is a must-see because of the Red Fort's historic setting. The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee organizes this festival, which attracts crowds from all across the city as well as politicians and celebrities. The sight of the enormous fireworks against the walls of the fort is magnificent.

3. Subhash Maidan

Before the fireworks are lit, the Ravana Dahan at Subhash Maidan, which is renowned for its grandeur and cultural richness, comprises dramatic renditions of the Ramayana. Families frequently gather here for a full celebration filled with food vendors and traditional entertainment.

4. Dwarka Sector 10 Ground

The Sector 10 Ground in Dwarka is a well-liked option for people in West Delhi. Large fireworks, stage shows, and plenty of space for families to comfortably enjoy the evening are all features of this well-planned festival.

5. Noida Stadium, Sector 21A

The Noida Stadium in Sector 21A is one of the most well-known locations for Ravana Dahan if you're in the National Capital Region. The celebration is one of the most popular attractions outside of central Delhi and includes vibrant fireworks, live music, food vendors, and spectacular fireworks.

Here are the top 5 places to watch Ravan Dahan live if you're in Mumbai:

1. Kalbadevi and Shri Ram Mandal

One of Mumbai's oldest Ramlilas may be seen at Kalbadevi's Shri Ram Mandal, which is steeped in history. The Ravana Dahan, the grand finale of weeks of cultural events, lends a nostalgic touch to the festivities.

2. Azad Maidan Fort

Every year, a huge Ravana Dahan is held at Azad Maidan, one of Mumbai's most famous locations. It is a crowd-puller because of the enormous fireworks of Ravana, chants, and traditional performances. This place has an unrivaled celebratory vibe.

3. Ramlila Maidan, Malad

Ramlila Maidan in Malad is a must-see for anyone living on the outskirts. The carnival-like ambiance created by the enormous throng, captivating Ramlila performances, and the thrilling Ravana Dahan perfectly combine the essence of Dussehra.

4. Chowpatty, Girgaon

Few sites in Mumbai offer a more stunning backdrop than Girgaon Chowpatty. It is a magnificent sight to see Ravana's fireworks burn against the Arabian Sea. It is one of the most unusual places to celebrate Dussehra because of the combination of fire, waves, and joy.

5. Ghatkopar, Indira Nagar