Why Is a Spider Drawn Between Maa Durga’s Eyes in Eastern Indian? Find Out the Deeper Meaning and Significance

Ever noticed a small spider drawn just below Goddess Durga’s centre eye? A small detail that is often overlooked by most, it is common in idols of Maa Durga in Eastern India, especially in the art form known as ‘daak er saaj’. But what does it really mean?

The significance of the spider

According to scholars, the spider is the symbol of reality in Hindu culture. Maa Durga, also known as Mahamaya, in the eastern region, is the ultimate ‘maya’ or illusion. Like the spider that creates intricate webs but is never caught in it, in the same way, Mahamaya orchestrates the creation of the universe with all its illusions but is never caught in it. The symbol denotes Maa Durga's power to create, sustain, and destroy illusions while being untouched by worldly entanglements and the fragility of existence.

A lesson in humility

Beyond this metaphor, Bengali folk beliefs assign the spider an even more intimate role: protector and vigilant presence, quietly watching over the goddess and her worshippers. Artisans include the spider as a gesture of humility before divine creation, a reminder that even the smallest creature has a meaningful part in the grand cosmic scheme.

Symbolism in art and devotion

In the traditional art form of ‘daak er saaj’, which is specifically practiced in Eastern India, the spider’s presence adds a layer of spiritual depth to Maa Durga’s idol. This small motif reflects the intricate relationship between creation and detachment. While Durga wields multiple weapons and rides a lion symbolizing strength and valor, the delicate spider grounds her powerful image in the concept of cosmic balance — where creation is interwoven with careful observation and unfaltering control over illusion.