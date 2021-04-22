Why Is English Language Day Celebrated? Details About Its Date, Significance & History

The English Language is the largest language in the world spoken by both native and non native speakers. Every year, The UN observes World English Language Day in order to celebrate multilingualism. Here is more information about World English Language Day and why is English Language day celebrated along with details about English Language day history and significance, read on.

Why is English Language day celebrated?

According to a report on the official website of the UN, English Language Day at the UN is observed as both the birth anniversary and the death anniversary of William Shakespeare. The Day is the result of an initiative that was brought in the year 2010 by the Department of Global Communications. The initiative established language days for each of the Organization’s six official languages.

The UN’s language days is observed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity. Moreover, it is observed to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization.

English Language Day Date

English Language Day is observed and celebrated on April 23rd every year in the world.

English Language Day significance

English language was first found in the origins of medieval England and takes its name from the Angles. Then the Angles were a West Germanic tribe who found its way to England, taking their name from the Anglia peninsula that extends it to the Baltic Sea. Then there were arguments that English is no longer a language of its own, but a mixture of every language it’s come into contact with.

The English Language has become a dominant language and a powerful tool for communication throughout the world and across different cultures. With each passing year, the English Language has seen more and more gain in the number of English language speakers. However, the English language is also considered to be among the most complicated languages to pick up as a second language. English Language Day is hence celebrated for its history, its future, and its peculiarity.

Some interesting facts about the English Language

The English language is spoken in 67 nations out of 195 countries in the world.

The English Language is recognised as the primary language of ‘official status’ in these 67 countries.

There are 27 countries where English is spoken as a secondary ‘official’ language.

Image credits: Shutterstock