Why Is Mandela Day 67 Minutes? Know History And How It Is Celebrated

July 18 is observed as Nelson Mandela Day or commonly known as Mandela Day. This is an annual international day in honour of Nelson Mandela, former South African president who was an anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist. Nelson Mandela Day was formally declared by the United Nations in November 2009 with the first Mandela Day held on July 18, 2009. However, other groups began celebrating the significant day on July 18, 2009. People around the globe take part in this day by doing something good for 67 minutes. Check out why is Mandela Day 67 minutes.

67 minutes on Mandela Day

Nelson Mandela was a humanitarian who fought for social justice for 67 years of his life. Thus, his hard-working 67 years to make the world a better place are divided in 67 minutes. One minute for each year needs to be spent doing something good. The Mandela Day campaign's official message reads, "Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years. We're asking you to start with 67 minutes". A statement issued on Mandela's behalf said, "We would be honoured if such a day can serve to bring together people around the world to fight poverty and promote peace, reconciliation and cultural diversity".

On April 2009, the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomed the global community to join them in support of an official Mandela Day. This day is not celebrated as a public holiday, moreover, it is a day to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela values, through volunteering and community service. As per the Nelson Mandela Foundation, this remarkable day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact.

Nelson Mandela Day is marked on July 18 because it is his birthday. The first global celebration of Mandela Day held on July 18, 2009, was his 91st birthday. On this day, a series of an educational, art exhibit, fund-raising and volunteer events leading up to a concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18 were organised by the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

