Will Stock Market In The USA Stay Open On Patriot's Day, April 19?

Most Massachusetts citizens and long-distance runners call the third Monday of April as Marathon Monday. Interestingly, another event that takes place on this day is the celebration of 'Patriot's Day' in the USA. It is not a Sunshine State holiday, however, Maine and Wisconsin are the only two states where the holiday is legally observed (although they still celebrate it on April 19). Since it's a holiday at some places, people often question that whether the stock market remains open or closed on this day? Read on to know the details.

Is stock market open on Patriot's day in USA?

The stock market on Patriot's Day remains open in the USA. The market holiday is referred to as any non-weekend day when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or bond markets close for the day. Usually, that holiday is something like Christmas or New Year's. Regular hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday. The markets are closed over the weekends.

Full Stock Market Holidays 2021

Friday, Jan. 1 — New Year's Day

Monday, Jan. 18 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 15 — Presidents' Day

Monday, May 31 — Memorial Day

Monday, July 5 — Observance of July 4, Independence Day, which occurs on a Sunday

Monday, Sept. 6 — Labor Day

Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Dec. 24 — Observance of Christmas Day, which occurs on a Saturday

Patriot's Day celebration

The Battles of Lexington and Concord held on April 19, 1775, marked the beginning of the colonists' war for independence from Great Britain. Just two months after Parliament proclaimed Massachusetts in revolt, the colony's courageous citizens took up arms and fought for freedom, ultimately leading to the formation of the United States of America. Governor Frederic T. Greenhalge of Massachusetts wanted to replace Fast Day (a then-rarely observed day of fasting and prayer that had been around since the 17th century) in the state calendar without declaring it a workday in 1894. Greenhalge was inspired by the state's valiant fight for independence from British control, and renamed the holiday Patriots' Day and moved it to April 19.

The Boston Marathon was introduced to the celebration of Patriots' Day in 1897. It is influenced by the restoration of the marathon race at the preceding year's summer Olympic games in Athens. It became a much-loved April 19 tradition, almost as much as the holiday itself. The Boston Red Sox have also joined in on Patriots' Day by hosting a game at Fenway Park at 11:05 am enabling fans to see the race finish. To make a three-day weekend, the entire celebration was moved to the third Monday in April in 1969.