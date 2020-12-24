Winn Dixie Christmas Eve Hours 2020: Check Out Timings Of Store On Christmas Eve

Christmas eve is just around the corner. All though currently, all the countries are suffering from the Coronavirus spread, people still seem excited about Christmas eve. As we all know, Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. With the coming holidays, comes a long list of grocery, cakes, decorations and many similar things. At times with such long lists, one can forget to run a last-minute errand or forget something off the list. However, supermarkets like Winn Dixie are always there for your rescue. Having said that, check out Winn Dixie Christmas eve hours for 2020.

Is Winn Dixie open on Christmas eve?

Yes, Winn Dixie is open on Christmas eve. All Winn Dixie stores will be open from 6 AM on Christmas Eve till 9 PM. All customers will be allowed to enter the story only till 8.00 PM on Christmas Eve.

What time does Winn Dixie close on Christmas eve?

Winn Dixie stores will close at 8.00 PM on Christmas Eve.

Winn Dixie Christmas eve delivery timings:

The delivery timings have also been altered on Christmas eve. The last home delivery will start from 7 p.m to 8 p.m at the festival. It is also advisable to call the Winn Dixie store near you for detailed information. Observe these hours and make sure you have everything ready to have a delightful eve. On December 26, Winn Dixie stores will be open during regular business hours.

More about Winn Dixie:

Winn Dixie was founded in 1925. As mentioned on their official website, winndixie.com, the supermarket includes grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies. The American supermarket chain is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. They are located throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. According to winndixie.com, Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. The company has approximately 500 stores. Originally the supermarket was not named Winn Dixie. The original name was changed to the current name in 1955, almost 30 years later of its foundation.

