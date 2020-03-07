Women's Day Wishes For Mom: Here Are Lovely Messages To Send To Your Mother

Women's Day is right around the corner. With this day fast approaching, people are busy picking out the perfect message to send to the important women in their life, be it their wife, sister, daughter, or grandmother. Even with so many important women, a mother will always be the most important one.

This Women's Day, send the perfect Women's Day wishes to mom. Here are a few Women's Day wishes that you can send to your mom -

Women's Day wishes for Mom to send on this special day

Without you, the world is incomplete,

Without you, the heart feels empty,

Let the world blossom with your smile

The way you have always done!

Happy Women’s Day!

I want to sing a song today; I want to ring the bell today,

I want to dedicate it all to you today,

The entire warmth of the sun is yours today,

Happy Women’s Day!

Every home and every heart,

Every feeling and every moment of happiness,

is truly incomplete without you, for only you can complete this world.

Wish you a very Happy Women’s day!

The patience to listen,

The willingness to understand,

The power to care,

A heart that can share,

That is what makes you the most beautiful person in this world,

Happy Women’s Day!

Women’s day reminds me of the way,

You have made my life better with each passing day,

You small acts of love that have created big and better differences in my life,

My life became better because I have you as my Mom,

Happy Women’s Day!

Mom you've given me so much,

LOVE from your heart,

and the WARMTH of your touch,

the GIFT of life and,

a very special FRIEND as well.

We have a very SPECIAL BOND

which can only come from GOD

Happy Women's Day Mom!

A beautiful woman, a great friend, and a wonderful mother,

You are all this to me and so much more,

I feel so lucky and proud to have a mother like you.

Happy Women's Day!

