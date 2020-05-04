World Asthma Day Quotes That You Can Share to Spread Awareness

Asthma is a chronic lung disorder in which the patient suffers from recurrent attacks of wheezing and breathlessness. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) aims to increase awareness about this disease and thus every year on the first Tuesday of May they organise a World Asthma Day (WAD). The first World Asthma Day was celebrated in the year 1998 in more than 35 countries.

Since then, the participation for celebrating this day has only increased. World Asthma Day is important in creating awareness, education, and events about asthma. Here are some quotes and messages that you can share with family and friends on World Asthma Day to make them aware of this disease.

World Asthma Day Quotes

When you can’t breathe, nothing else in your life matters. This World Asthma Day help to create awareness about asthma so people can breathe more easily.

World Asthma Day is all about informing the people suffering from asthma to go slow. Breathe in and breathe out and stay calm.

You don’t always need to achieve great things. Sometimes, breathing is a huge accomplishment too. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day.

Asthma is a breathtaking experience, literally. World Asthma Day is devoted to creating more knowledge and making this experience easier.

On this World Asthma Day help, The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)spread their message across that, “You can control your asthma.”

A healthy heart is a must to for healthy body which requires healthy air. Let us contribute to this World Asthma Day by making our surroundings and the air clean.

On the World Asthma Day learn how to take one step at a time with your inhaler in hand to be able to fulfil your dreams and live life to the fullest.

Problems of any kind are never a stop sign but the guidelines to learn from. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day.

To build a better future for our children it is important to leave a healthy atmosphere. Let’s come together on this World Asthma Day to ensure pollution-free surrounding.

Make this World Asthma Day more meaningful for each one of us by safeguarding your loved from asthma.

Every milestone on your way while struggling should be celebrated, even if it is as small as just breathing. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day.

On World Asthma Day we must remember that if asthma is not considered to be a serious disease then we cannot call air a necessity either.

World Asthma Day is all about reminding people of their duty to create a healthy environment for our loved one to control Asthma.

Keeping a check of Asthma can also help to keep a check on various other diseases. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day.

May you are able to breathe freely and live a long life which is healthy and happy. Best wishes on World Asthma Day.

On the day of World Asthma Day, it is important to remember that in life we fall so that we can learn how to pick ourselves up.

Fresh Air is required by all living being to survive and we must protect it and thus protect the world from asthma. Happy World Asthma Day.

On World Asthma Day contribute along with the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to improve asthma awareness and care all around the globe.

Support people suffering from Asthma. Understand their problems and help to spread awareness. Happy World Asthma Day.

Let us all vow to fight with asthma together and become more responsible this World Asthma Day.

