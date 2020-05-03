Centre Deploys 20 Health Teams For districts across India With Maximum COVID Cases 

The Centre on Sunday announced the deployment of Central Public Health teams to different states to assist the State Health departments in COVID-19 management. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Health. These teams shall report to Additional Chief/Principal Secretary of the respective states and assist in the implementation of containment measures for coronavirus in affected areas within these districts.

Following are the details of the teams deployed in selected districts-

This development comes as the tally of active positive cases stands at 28,070 while 10,887 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. With this, the number of cases in India has risen to 40,263, including 1,306 deaths due to the virus.

'India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Is The Lowest In The World'

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 mortality rate is the lowest in the world revealed Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. India's mortality rate of COVID-19 is 3.2 percent with over 10,000 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far, said the Health Minister. Along with that India's doubling rate has gone up from 10.5 days to 12 days.

"Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital. "Our mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world," he added.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place.

