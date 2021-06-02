World Bicycle Day Quotes, Wishes, Images To Share With Friends And Family

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 every year. On Sunday, June 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly in New York commemorated the first World Bicycle Day. On this day, people share World Bicycle Day wishes and World Bicycle Day images with their friends and family.

Why celebrate World Bicycle Day?

Bicycling is a convenient, safe, and ecologically friendly mode of transportation. The bicycle can be used to further one's personal growth as well as acquire access to education, health care, and sports. The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation that also saves money on gas.

A look at World Bicycle Day quotes

My two favorite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. -Peter Golkin

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of thehuman race. -H.G. Wells

Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let's cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.

World bicycle day 3rdJune. Need to promote cycling for better health, fitness, immunity, environment, while maintaining proper social distancing. Bicycles should be offered at discounted rates and cycling tracks for building a sustainable city.

The World bicycle day emphasizes that the bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

Enjoy the world from the seat of your bike & share your personal experiences of joy on World Bicycle Day on June 3.

Happy World Bicycle Day 2021 Keep riding and keep safe.

World Bicycle Day recognizes the potential of bicycles to contribute to the achievement of the internationally agreed Development Goals.

The World bicycle day scheduled for the 3rd of June every year was created on April 12, 2018. Happy World Bicycle Day.

Let's not go back to old habits. Let's use a Bicycle to reduce traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities. Build a better city for the future generation.

Celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3! Cycling helps create healthier and more prosperous communities. Cyclists must always wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road to keep themselves and all road users safe.

The World Bicycle Day recognizes that the synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment.

World Bicycle Day is important because it unifies individuals all around the world. This day helps promote a healthy lifestyle that is cycling. Cycling is a great and cheap way to stay in shape and World Bicycle Day is a great way to promote this.

A look at World Bicycle Day images

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK