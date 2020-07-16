World Emoji Day Wishes In English For You To Send To Your Loved Ones

In recent years, technology has advanced itself. The invention of emojis has made having a digital conversation even more fun. Every year, the World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17, in order to appreciate the creation of emojis. This day is annually celebrated since 2014. Here are some of the World Emoji Day wishes in English that you can send to your loved ones. Read ahead to know-

World Emoji Day Wishes

When voice and expressions cannot reach out to the other people, emojis surely make their way up there. Happy World Emoji Day.

Today the world seems incomplete without emojis, they are our power to express. Wishing a very Happy World Emoji Day

Your normal expression can only be seen by the person sitting on the other end of the screen with the help of an emoji. Happy world emoji day

People are hard-pressed for a time but they do need to communicate. Emojis are here to help and make it smooth.

When words fall short, emojis make up for it and make others feel the same. Happy world emoji day

On this world emoji day, let us take some time to praise this amazing innovation that certainly saved us plenty of keystrokes.

Now that emojis are so popular and have made texting a lot more convenient, we cannot think of a day without it. Happy world emoji day

Emojis help you express and also reach out to the person on the other side of the screen with your feelings in the most beautiful way. Happy World Emoji Day

Every text is accompanied by an emoji. It has made itself integral to the reflection of emotions in texting.

World emoji day is here to let us know to take a moment to thank the icons for making life way too easier.

If you really think that you can live without emojis, then why do you press the react button Facebook for a picture you actually admire 😉.

For all those who have a secret crush, emojis have played a role better than anything else. Happy world emoji day to those who love with emojis

Words may ruin the relationship and express a lot while emojis can help maintain the balance while reflecting that you have affection! Tricky but true. Happy world emoji day

Keep calm and use emojis as much as you want. They are free.

Emojis are the rise of casual language and it is a celebration of non-textual conversation at its best.

