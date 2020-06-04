World Environment Day Images & Posters To Remind Everyone About The Importance Of Nature

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to raise awareness about Mother Nature. It began as a flagship campaign in the year 1974 and now it has become a global platform to reach out and make people understand for not taking environmental issues for granted. It is one of the biggest events in the world which motivates people to read the warning signs, understand them and then act accordingly to preserve what is left. On this day, here's taking a look at World Environment Day images and posters for you to send across.

World Environment Day Images:

World Environment Day 2020 Theme

This years’ World Environment Day theme is Celebrate Biodiversity. Biodiversity means variety and variability of species living on Earth. Hence this World Day 2020 will celebrate the existence of every variation of genetic species on the Earth. World Environment Day 2020 will also witness people spreading strong messages about the protection of the environment.

World Environment Day 2020

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, many countries are under lockdown, and that, in a way, has helped nature to heal to an extent. According to environmental experts, pollution rates have lowered drastically. Nature also began reclaiming its places. It is equally important for humans to understand the gifts of nature provided to humans in the form of water, air, sun food. The values must be understood before it’s too late and hence World Environment Day is celebrated every year.

World Environment Day: History

Since 1973, World Environment Day has been started celebrating as an annual event on every 5 June to raise the importance of the healthy and green environment in the human lives, to solve the issues of the environment by implementing some positive environmental actions by government, organisations and individual as a whole.

In 1972 in the conference held on Human Environment began from 5th to 16th June at United Nations, World Environment Day was first established to be celebrated every year by running some effective campaigns by the United Nations General Assembly and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). First time World Environment Day is celebrated in 1973 with the theme "Only one Earth". And from 1974, the celebration campaign of the World Environment Day is hosted in different cities of the world.

