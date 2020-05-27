Rahul Dravid Ridicules 'biosecure Environment' Concept For Test Cricket Post COVID-19

Professional cricket has come to halt in recent months since the coronavirus pandemic broke out a couple of months ago. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was forced to postpone the IPL until further notice as a result of the same. But the England and Wales Cricket Board have floated around the idea of 'biosecure Test cricket' in order for the sport to resume in the coming weeks. There is one individual who does not agree with this idea though and that is another former India captain, Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid ridicules 'biosecure concept' environment for Test cricket post COVID-19

During a webinar conducted in support of YUVA, a non-profit organisation, Rahul Dravid said the whole concept of ‘biosecure Test cricket’ is a bit unrealistic. The former India captain was quoted as saying "It is a bit unrealistic to have things at the level, the ECB is talking about. Obviously, the ECB is very keen to conduct these series because they have had no other cricket. Even if they are potentially able to create a bubble and manage it in that way, I think it will be impossible for everyone to do it with the kind of calendar that we have, with the travelling that you do on tours and the number of people involved."

Dravid opined that with cricket being a sport which requires a fair contest between bat and ball and the fact that coronavirus is a respiratory disease, authorities could find it hard to react if a player participating in a Test match tests positive during Day 2 or Day 3 if not Day 1. This is why he is not in favour of the use of saliva being banned for bowlers and called for solutions beyond these which are long-lasting and make holding international cricket matches practical.

Rahul Dravid's advice to athletes regarding importance of mental health

Rahul Dravid went on to talk about how all professional sportspersons will be required to keep their physical and mental health in check amid the ongoing pandemic. The current Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru added "As sportsmen, we are used to dealing with a lot of uncertainty during our careers. Everything doesn't fall into place. You tend to get scared and worried about stuff but I think one of the things that I would have done is think about things I can control. All you can control is your preparation, practice, emotional and mental well-being. You cannot control your results or performances...maybe it would take a bit of time to catch up to their original skill level. But that won't take long. It is just like riding a bicycle."

