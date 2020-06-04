World Environment Day 2020 On June 5: Slogans To Raise Awareness About Mother Nature

First observed in the year 1974, World Environment Day has become a centerpiece to raise awareness around environmental issues like marine pollution, global warming, sustainable consumption, wildfire crimes, overpopulation and others.

Like every year, World Environment Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 5, though this time amid Covid. World Environment Day has now emerged as a global platform for public outreach and participation to save mother nature.

World Environment Day 2020's theme is “Celebrate Biodiversity”. It will celebrate the variety and variability of life on Earth as biodiversity is a way to measure the variation of all the genetic species. It will witness people spreading strong messages about protecting the environment.

To mark this, if one wanted to make posters digitally or manually, with some motivational slogans, then here are some options to choose from. Put simply, on World Environment Day 2020, here’s a list of slogans that one can use.

World Environment Day 2020 Slogans

Keep close to Nature's heart... and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean. It isn't pollution that's harming the environment. It's the impurities in our air and water that are doing it. Because we don't think about future generations, they will never forget us. If the bee disappeared off the face of the earth, man would only have four years left to live. We won't have a society if we destroy the environment. A good planet is hard to find. Consume with care, we have only one planet and one environment. Don’t let our future dry up. Green city is my dream city. Greenery is natural scenery, retain it forever. Happy world environment day, do plantation to be free of pollution. It’s our world, take care of it. Join hands to save the environment. Join the campaign to save the environment. Join the race to make the world a better place. Keep calm & go green. Keep calm & plant more trees. Keep calm & save the environment. Keep calm & say no to pollution. Our environment is in need. Passing pollution on to children is not a gift. Plan for the Planet! Plant a tree today. Plant for the planet. Plant together… let’s make the world greener. Plant trees to make environment pollution free. Pollution is primitive; green is preemptive. Pollution solutions, not warfare resolutions. Raise your voice, not pollution. Raise your voice, not the sea level.

Rebirth our earth. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Respect nature and celebrate world environment day to bring positive actions. Safer environment is better tomorrow. Save a planet. Start with the one you're standing on! Save Earth to Save Life. There’s No Planet B. Think green, Go green. Think green, keep it clean. This Earth has limits: respect them this Earth Day and every day.

Waste water today, live in the desert tomorrow. We the Peoples: United for the Global Environment. We Were Born to help the World, Not to Destroy it. We’re the green team, not the mean team. Work together to bring happy weather. World environment day makes us realize our mistakes towards the environment. World environment day motivates us to take positive environmental actions. World environment day reminds us about the importance of the environment. Forests: Nature at your Service We the Peoples: United for the Global Environment

Clean the world you’re on One World, One Environment Go green It’s all about the trees Lend a hand to save the land Don’t let anyone trash our planet Only One Earth, Care, and Share A Tree for Peace Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home Connect with the World Wide Web of Life Plan for the Planet Join the race to make the world a better place

