World Food Safety Day Quotes, Wishes And Images To Celebrate WHO's Efforts In The Cause!

An initiative started by the World Health Organization, World Food Safety Day is observed to shine a light on the food-borne diseases and contamination of water and food. Dating back to June 7, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly announced the date as an annual celebration of World Food Safety Day with changing themes. With the success of the first celebration, the WHO decided to continue the festival to spread awareness.

As the world observes a Happy World Food Safety Day 2021, the theme of this year is decided to be ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. There is an overwhelming response to this celebration on social media as people from around the world share World Food Safety Day images and wishes. Here are some World Food Safety Day Quotes, images, and wishes for you to contribute to this cause.

World Food Safety Day Quotes

1. If we are more aware of the food that we should consume, we will always be on the safer side. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to everyone.

2. Being aware of the safety of our food is extremely important to stay healthy and to keep everyone around us safe. Warm wishes on World Food Safety Day.

3. Let us celebrate the occasion of World Food Safety Day by coming together and taking a pledge that we will be more conscious about what we will eat. Warm wishes on this day to you.

4. Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.

5. Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food.

6. We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun.

7. So long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being.

8. One of the trends we're seeing in food and agriculture is more and more consumers wanting to know things about their food and where and how it's grown and what's in it.

9. The history of government regulation of food safety is one of the government watchdogs chasing the horse after it's out of the barn.

10. The disparity between a restaurant's price and food quality rises in direct proportion to the size of the pepper mill.

World Food Safety Day wishes

1. The occasion of World Food Safety Day must be celebrated by making each and everyone aware of the threats involved with food that is not hygienic. Happy World Food Safety Day.

2. Eating from places that promise good hygiene levels and quality ingredients will always keep you on the safer side. Wishing a very HappyWorld Food Safety Day to you.

3. If you love your family and friends then always be conscious about what you are serving to them to avoid food-borne diseases. Happy World Food Safety Day.

4. Everyone’s safety matters with good health, so everybody needs to urge themselves in the day and contribute to the day wishing all people near and far Happy World Food Safety Day.

5. Again, on this day, list out the food safety measures we need to take to block out the risks of food-borne diseases. This is the primary step to do and celebrate Happy World Food Safety Day.

6. Cutting food waste is a delicious way of saving money, helping to feed the world and protect the planet.

7. Why do we send valuable items like aluminum and food waste to landfills when we can turn them into new cans and renewable energy? Why use more resources than we need to in manufacturing? We must now work together to build a zero-waste nation – where we reduce the resources we use, reuse and recycle all that we can, and only landfill things that have absolutely no other use. World Food Safety Day wishes to you.

World Food Safety Day images

Pic Credit: WHO IG

