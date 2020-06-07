World Food Safety Day Wishes To Send Across & Spread Awareness About Food Security

The world will celebrate World Food Safety Day on June 7, 2020. World Food Safety Day is celebrated to spread awareness and to draw everyone’s attention towards preventing, detecting and managing foodborne risks. It urges people to contribute towards food security, human health, agriculture prosperity and sustainable development.

Everybody has a role to play to ensure that the food we consume is safe and it doesn’t go to waste. Hence, on this day, here are a list of World Food Safety Day wishes for you to send across.

World Food Safety Day Wishes 2020

Cutting food waste is a delicious way of saving money, helping to feed the world and protect the planet.

Respect for food is a respect for life, for who we are and what we do.

Why do we send valuable items like aluminium and food waste to landfill when we can turn them into new cans and renewable energy? Why use more resources than we need to in manufacturing? We must now work together to build a zero-waste nation – where we reduce the resources we use, reuse and recycle all that we can and only landfill things that have absolutely no other use. World Food Safety Day wishes to you.

I would think that conserving our natural resources should be a conservative position: Not to waste food, and not to throw away a lot of the food that we buy.

I credit my grandmother for teaching me to love and respect food. She taught me how to waste nothing, to make sure I used every bit of the chicken and boil the bones till no flavour could be extracted from them. World Food Safety Day wishes for you

Food waste isn’t considered a problem because, for the most part, it isn’t considered at all. It’s easy to ignore because it’s both common and customary.

There is food for everyone on this planet, but not everyone eats.

Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable.

It’s not leftovers that are wasteful, but those who either don’t know what to do with them or can’t be bothered. World Food Safety Day wishes for you

We are trashing our land to grow food that no one eats.

If you can’t finish it, share it with a person. World Food Safety Day wishes for you

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.

If you want to eliminate hunger, everybody has to be involved. World Food Safety Day wishes to you.

