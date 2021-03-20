World Forest Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance You Need To Know About

The United Nations General Assembly recognises March 21 as the International Day of Forests and utilises this day to raise awareness about the importance of forest restoration. Trees were once treated as sacred entities but are now being destroyed in the name of urbanisation. There's no limit to how much humans take from nature without giving back. To truly value nature and understand the significance of forests, it is important to learn about the history and power this day holds. Learn about the theme of World Forest Day 2021 and how it reflects the significance of this act.

World Forest Day 2021 Theme

National events used for creating awareness are typically associated with themes that change every year. The theme for 2021 is "Forest Restoration: A Path to Recovery and Well-being". The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations also uploaded a video on the theme to exhibit the message better. The video provides a look at how the world will be if humans collectively decide to restore nature instead of tearing it down.

Today, it's true that the world is more used to bad news than good. Every other year, several natural disasters leave us shattered and after a point, even the reports get ignored and become ineffective. It's pleasant to see the United Nations trying to spread awareness in a positive light than by resorting to creating fear.

International Day of Forests History and Significance

The concept of World Forestry Day was coined in 1971 and turned into an annual event recently in 2012. Forest Day actually stemmed from a casual conversation between two scientists in Oxford, England, who spoke about how people are underestimating the importance of forests in mitigating carbon emissions. Their conversation influenced one of the world's biggest organisations and instigated a global event that we celebrate today.

Forests touch every life on the planet. Yet people find it hard to balance between the give and take relationship with nature and often ask for too much. Before it's too late, the world should clasp the nature that is slowly slipping away and march forward together to create a movement. It's time to rebuild the world, enforce new beliefs and safeguard our tomorrow.