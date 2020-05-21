World Goth Day 2020: Five Goth Bands You Can Listen To & Celebrate The Day

World Goth Day is celebrated on May 22 every year. The day started as Goth Day in the UK in the year 2009, but the next year, organisers pushed it out to salute goths from all around the world. The day celebrates the different aspects of the Goth subculture like fashion, music and art. On this day, various shows, art exhibitions and music performances are organised. Moreover, many of the events feature local Goth bands. Listed below are the names of goth bands which you can listen to on World Goth Day.

Bauhaus

Bauhaus is an English rock band, formed in Northampton, England, in the year 1978. The group consisted of Daniel Ash, Peter Murphy, Kevin Haskins and David J. The name of the band was initially named Bauhaus 1919 which referred to the first operating year of the German art school Bauhaus. The band broke up in 1983 and eventually reunited for a 1998 tour. Famous songs of the band are She's In Parties, Telegram Sam, Ziggy Stardust, Mask and many more.

The Cure

The Cure is an English rock band formed in Crawley, West Sussex, in the year 1978. Reportedly, the band members have changed several times, but guitarist, lead vocalist and songwriter Robert Smith remained the constant member of the band. The band released its first album in the year 1979 which was titled as Three Imaginary Boys. Soon after their second album, the band adopted a new style which showed their strong influence on the emerging genre of gothic rock and the subculture.

Siouxsie and The Banshees

Siouxsie and the Banshees was a British rock band, formed in London in 1976. The group was started by vocalist Siouxsie Sioux and bass guitarist Steven Severin. With the track, Juju (1981), the group became an influence on the emerging gothic scene. During its time, the band has released more than ten studio albums and approximately 30 singles.

Sisters of Mercy

The Sisters of Mercy is an English rock band, formed in 1980 in Leeds. The band has released three original studio albums till now. A different line-up recorded each album; with singer-songwriter Andrew Eldritch and the drum machine called Doktor Avalanche. Since the year 1985, and after the departure of the other original members, the Sisters of Mercy have become Eldritch's artistic vehicle.

The Chameleons

The Chameleons is an English post-punk band formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester in the year 1981. The group consisted of singer and bassist Mark Burgess, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding, and drummer John Lever. Known for their atmospheric and guitar-based sound, the band was regarded as one of the most underrated Manchester bands of the 1980s.

