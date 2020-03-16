Shruti Haasan Can Rock Any Avatar Right From Gothic To Ethnic, Here's Proof

Shruti Haasan is one of the most accomplished artists in the South Indian film industry. Shruti has not only worked in Tamil films but also simultaneously starred in Telugu and Hindi projects. Apart from acting in films, Shruti Haasan also has a successful musical career. But the actor/singer’s Instagram account also gives her fans a glimpse of Shruti Haasan dazzling in every avatar. The Luck actor’s Instagram is proof that Shruti Haasan can rock any look right from gothic to ethnic.

Shruti Haasan’s best photoshoots

1. Radha in moonlight

Shruti Haasan was one of the few select actors to star in a calendar shoot by G. Venketram. In this photoshoot, G. Venketram recreated some of Raja Ravi Varma’s acclaimed paintings. Shruti Haasan got the chance to recreate Raja Ravi Varma’s 'Radha in moonlight painting'.

Also read | Shruti Haasan Shares A Cute Throwback Picture Of Her Singing For Asha Bhosle

2. The Royals 2020

Shruti Haasan seems to the top choice when it comes to calendar shoots. The Luck actor shot Swapnil Shinde’s calendar shoot for 2020. The theme of this shoot was #Royals2020. Shruti Haasan’s Instagram gave a glimpse of this shoot. In these pictures, Shruti has donned a pink wig with a crown and looks every bit iconic.

3. Bedazzled all over

Shruti Haasan knows how to pull off any outfit. Shruti Haasan’s Instagram account is proof of her love for trying out new outfits and being experimental with her wardrobe. In one Shruti Haasan photos, the Luck actor is wearing a two-piece brown outfit that is shimmery from top to bottom. The outfit also has an ombre effect with its stunning shimmery look.

Also read | Kiara Advani, Shruti Hassan & Rakul Preet Spread 'self-love' Message On Valentine's Day

4. Goth to sing that tune

As mentioned earlier, Shruti Haasan’s Instagram is proof that she loves to experiment with her style. Recently, the singer/actor posted a few pictures from one of her concerts. In this look, Shruti Haasan is rocking the goth look with ease. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's photos here.

5. Ready to conquer

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram gives a sneak peek of her amazing style. The Luck actor recently uploaded a few pictures of herself in a black co-ord suit. Shruti Haasan’s pictures made her look like a total boss who was ready to conquer every task put forth.

Also read | Shruti Haasan To Play The Role Of Pawan Kalyan's Wife In 'Vakeel Saab'?

Also read | #MeToo: Kajol And Shruti Haasan Speak About The Movement & Change In The Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.