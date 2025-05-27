World Hunger Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Despite all the technological advancements and developments, global hunger remains a persistent issue.

According to the World Hunger Day association, in 2022, over 343 million people across 74 countries experienced food insecurity, a situation largely driven by climate change and disruptions in supply chains.

Date & theme

To address global hunger, World Hunger Day is observed every year on May 28 to raise awareness about the silent struggle faced by millions worldwide, while encouraging collective efforts to end hunger.

This year, the theme for World Hunger Day 2025 is “Sowing Resilience.”

“We can build a climate-resilient future. This World Hunger Day, we’re focusing on how combating climate change can ensure food security for all. By investing in farmers, we can create a world where healthy food is accessible, and communities thrive,” states the association.

World Hunger Day. Image: Pexels

History & significance

In the year 2011, The Hunger Project first announced that every year on May 28 would be observed as World Hunger Day to address the global food crisis.

World Hunger Day is a significant event for giving back to society by spreading awareness or spending the day donating or volunteering at the local food bank.

What can you do on World Hunger Day?

To contribute your part this World Hunger Day 2025, there are many ways to help beyond volunteering at your local food bank.

Here are some actions you can take: