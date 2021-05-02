World Laughter Day Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Send To Family And Friends

World Laughter Day is celebrated each year in the month of May. In 2021, World Laughter Day is being celebrated on May 2. With COVID 19 running rampant all across the country in these times, laughter and humour can bring a bit of hope and happiness to people's lives. Read on to see some Happy World Laughter Day Quotes, wishes and images.

Happy World Laughter Day Quotes

A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. — Madeleine L’Engle

A good laugh is a mighty good thing, a rather too scarce a good thing. — Herman Melville

A good laugh is like sunshine in the house. — William Thackeray

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. — Phyllis Diller

A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham

A well-balanced person is one who finds both sides of an issue laughable. — Herbert Procknow

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron

Happy World Laughter Day Images

Happy World Laughter Day Wishes

Your smile makes my day! Keep smiling and make others happy! Happy World Laughter Day

Laughter is cute and precious. Don’t reserve it but share it. Happy World Laughter Day

Even if we are tired, we cannot choose a scene better than a laughter one on Happy World Laughter Day

Laughter is indeed the best medicine. Choose life on this Happy World Laughter Day

I wish I was there right by your side to tickle you and make you laugh with all your heart… Wishing you a very Happy World Laughter Day.

Today is the official day to laugh because it is Happy World Laughter Day and we must make the most of this wonderful day which lets us laugh out loud.

The best gift for anyone is a good laugh and on the occasion of Happy World Laughter Day, I wish you lots of laughs to make your life beautiful.

When you laugh, you add more life to your years and also more years to your life….. Keep laughing because it is Happy World Laughter Day.

Those who can laugh without any hesitation are surely the healthiest and the happiest souls…. Best wishes on Happy World Laughter Day to you.

On the occasion of Let’s Laugh Day, I wish you the best of laughs…. May you have many more moments to enjoy a good laugh in life.

Life is truly better when you are laughing….. So never be a miser when it comes to laughing…. Happy World Laughter Day.

The most wasted days of life are the ones that are without laughs, make the most of your life by laughing…. Warm wishes on Happy World Laughter Day.

Image Source: Shutterstock